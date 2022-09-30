Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation accepted

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Labor issued an order, accepting the Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation, to lower the current 60 hour standard for overtime pay to 40 hours per week.
The phase to implement this new standard will take place over a 10 year period, not reaching completion until January of 2032. The board recommended that the reduction in overtime begin in 2024 by reducing the overtime work limit by 4 hours every other year. They say this will give agriculture businesses time to adjust to the new standards.
“I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board and all New Yorkers who provided insight and input during this inclusive process, I come from a farm community myself, so I know how important the agricultural sector is to the New York State economy. Based on the findings, I feel the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s recommendations are the best path forward to ensure equity for farm workers and success for agricultural businesses,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon said.
The Governor and Legislature also enacted 3 new tax credits to assist farm employers in transitioning to a lower overtime standard. The Investment Tax Credit was increased from 4% to 20%, the Farm Workforce Retention Tax Credit was increased to a little over $1 thousand per employee and a new refundable overtime tax credit for overtime hours paid by farm employers.
The New York Farm Bureau (NYFB) released a statement on the decision.
“This is a difficult day for all those who care about New York being able to feed itself. Commissioner Reardon’s decision to lower the farm labor overtime threshold will make it even tougher to farm in this state and will be a financial blow to the workers we all support. Moving forward, farms will be forced to make difficult decisions on what they grow, the available hours they can provide to their employees, and their ability to compete in the marketplace. All of this was highlighted in the testimony and data that the wage board report and the commissioner simply ignored,” NYFB President, David Fisher said.
The board noted that these actions were supportive of food production and provided a way for farms to transition to a lower overtime standard.
