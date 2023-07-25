 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmers Market Coupons Available to Those Over 60 Years Old

  • Updated
  • 0
Farmers Market

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office for the Aging has Farmers Market coupons available to people over the age of 60 who meet income-eligibility requirements.

People eligible for these coupons will receive a $25 Farmer's Market Coupon Booklet.

The coupons can be used on locally grown (NY and adjacent states) fruits and vegetables only.

Farmers who accept the coupons will have a sign on display.

The coupons can be picked up at the Office for the Aging on a first-come-first-serve basis, and individuals must sign for their coupons.

If a person is unable to make it to the Office, they can fill out a proxy form and have another person pick up their coupons, or a POA (Power of Attorney) can pick them up as well.

For more information, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you