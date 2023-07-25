Farmers Market Coupons Available to Those Over 60 Years Old

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Office for the Aging has Farmers Market coupons available to people over the age of 60 who meet income-eligibility requirements.

People eligible for these coupons will receive a $25 Farmer's Market Coupon Booklet.

The coupons can be used on locally grown (NY and adjacent states) fruits and vegetables only.

Farmers who accept the coupons will have a sign on display.

The coupons can be picked up at the Office for the Aging on a first-come-first-serve basis, and individuals must sign for their coupons.

If a person is unable to make it to the Office, they can fill out a proxy form and have another person pick up their coupons, or a POA (Power of Attorney) can pick them up as well.

