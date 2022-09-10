Farmers react to recommendation on overtime

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - Farmers face higher costs for fuel, fertilizers and equipment than they did one year ago, and soon they could face a brutal hike in payroll as well.
New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have the final say after the Farm Laborers Wage Board submitted its final report to the commissioner Tuesday voting to recommend reducing the state overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours from 60 hours.
The three-member board comprised of Brenda McDuffie, former president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League, New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher and Denis Hughes, former state AFL-CIO president, voted 2-1.
At the CNY Farm Progress Show at Len Lo Farm near Mohawk, NY, many farmers, and those who have businesses that rely on farming had an opinion on the matter.
The coordinator for the Show, Richard Presky, who speaks with and deals with farmers on a daily basis said, "Going forward, what this looks like is that farm families will have to make some decisions. Are they going to pay this wage or do they have to cut back on labor."
Mount Markham FFA Agriculture Educator Katie Lindsey works with young farmers, and raises her children on a dairy farm German Flatts. Her family owns a dairy farm in Saratoga County as well.
"Here in Central New York, my husband and my in-laws operate a smaller dairy farm," Lindsey said. "For us, we are staying at the size we are at, but my family in Saratoga County, they are feeling the impacts of this."
Lindsey says the worry is that the lowered overtime threshold could send the already dwindling supply of farm workers to other states or other industries.
"It's challenging to find anyone willing to work on a farm as it is," Lindsey said. "It's very challenging and we are not quite sure where the dairy industry is headed in the state."
Cobleskill Farm Owner John Radliff milks 40 cows on his dairy farm in Cobleskill. He says he will make due with any changes that come along as he has always done and as he says farmers always do.
"If you were making widgets you would be expected to pay overtime to your employees or days off or what have you," Radliff said. "Big is not always better."
Radliff said he handles the number of cows he can milk on his own and doesn't hire help. He farms on the same farm in Cobleskill that his parents ran a generation before.
"No different than if I was running a hardware store," Radliff said. He added that if it got too expensive to run the business, he would get out of it.
"If you're milking 500 plus cows, you have lost the definition of a farm," Radliff said. "Now you are a factory."
Still, larger farms will need to find a way to pay the difference if the commissioner decides the overtime threshold needs to change over the course of the next ten years.
"I had one farmer tell me today, it will cost him an extra $1700 dollars a week for his help when they go to the 40 hours," Presky said. "What it really means is you and I when we go to the grocery store are going to be paying more for the same product we are taking off the shelf."
Families with a passion to continue farming and to pass that passion down to the next generation may have to look at their checkbook and make an important decision on whether or not it's worth it.
"As an educator, I try to be optimistic," Linsdey told us. "I go back to the basics of telling students that farmers provide our food, fiber and fuel and that everyone of us needs all of those things every day, so we are going to have to work through this."
Lindsey tells us some days, it's difficult to keep that optimism.
"I have two little boys at home," she said. " I am hopeful that they can have a future here farming.
Public hearings are expected to be held before the final decision is made on this recommendation.