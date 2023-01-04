FASNY gives tips on heating your home safely

NEW YORK -- The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is giving tips to the public on how to heat your home safely.
According to FASNY half of all home heating equipment fires occur between December and February. Carbon monoxide exposure and poisonings also increase during these months.
“There is an increased risk of home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning this time of year as residents use space heaters, portable heating sources, gas furnaces, and fireplaces to heat their homes. We encourage New Yorkers to take proper precautions when they heat their homes this season,” FASNY President, Edward Tase Jr. said.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, 44% of house fires are caused by space heaters. They say, heating equipment such as space heaters, are the second leading cause of home fires within the United States and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
“Homeowners should check that all heating equipment is functioning properly and that furnace and dryer vents are clear of ice and other debris. As we turn up the heat, it is crucial to ensure that there are working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on each floor of the home and outside of sleeping areas. These devices can be the difference between life and death. We want all New Yorkers to be fire-safe this winter and remember— if there is a fire: get out, stay out, and call 911,” Tase said.
FASNY recommends these home heating tips:
Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.
Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
Never use your oven to heat your home.
Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Always use the right kind of fuel specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
Test smoke alarms at least once a month.