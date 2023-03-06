FASNY says change your clocks and your fire alarm batteries on Sunday

NEW YORK -- Sunday is Daylight Saving Time and the Firefighters Association is reminding the public to not only change their clocks but their batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as well.
If a homeowner has an alarm that is sealed and has non-removable batteries they should test those alarms to make sure they are working. Alarms with batteries should have batteries replaced and tested again.
NYS leads the nation in home fire deaths having 36 deaths occur in the first two months of 2023. Working alarms are residents' first line of defense and give families the critical time needed to escape. According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), three of every five home fire deaths happen in a home without working smoke alarms or that is lacking in alarms.
“The additional time a smoke or CO alarm provides can be the difference between life and death. We encourage everyone to check their smoke and CO alarms monthly to ensure that they are functioning properly. In addition, fire sprinkler systems are proven to save lives and these systems should be installed when possible," FASNY President, Edward Tase, Jr. said.
FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association give these tips:
- Test alarms at least once a month by using the test button.
- If you have an alarm with a removable battery, be sure to check the batteries every six months, and change the batteries every year. If a battery is starting to lose its power, the unit will usually chirp to warn you. Do NOT disable the unit.
- Vacuum or blow out any dust that might accumulate in the unit.
- NEVER borrow a battery from an alarm to use somewhere else.
- NEVER paint a smoke or CO alarm.
- Install at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home, including the basement, and in, or near each sleeping area.
- Smoke alarms should not be installed near a window because drafts could interfere with their operation.
- Families should also develop and practice a home fire escape plan.
- Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.
For more information on smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire safety and prevention, click here.