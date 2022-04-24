FASNY's RecruitNY campaign returns for 13th year

DEERFIELD, NY - The Firefighters Association of the State of New York hosted the 13th annual Recruit NY this weekend.
Volunteer fire departments across the state opened their doors to the local community to show them just what it means to be a volunteer firefighter.
One of those departments was the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department. They had about 50 people show up to their open house to witness numerous demonstrations.
One of them showed how firefighters are able to force entry into a building, safely make their way to the second floor, then how they would escape if they became trapped on the second floor.
The goal is to help increase the number of volunteer firefighters at local departments.
Kevin Powers, a spokesperson for the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department says the more members they have, the easier the job becomes. "Historically across New York State it's been very, very difficult.
"We're seeing the number of volunteers in our communities dwindle significantly. It's just always nice when the fire siren goes off, people in our community know that someone is in need and there's going to be people responding. It could be your neighbor, it could be your family member that needs help. When the alarm goes off, it's always nice to know that people are responding”.
If you or someone you know would like to become a volunteer firefighter, stop by your local department.
Remember, volunteers are needed to do more than just fight fires. They can direct traffic, and serve as paramedics or EMT's.
Volunteers are needed for basically every job at a fire or accident scene.