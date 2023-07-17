 Skip to main content
Fatal Car Accident in Town of Vernon

  • Updated
Deadly Crash

VERNON, N.Y. -- State Route 365 from Prospect to E 2nd Street was closed this morning after a car accident at around 8:30.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office received the call of a two-car accident "with entrapment."

Deputies determined that Dakota Little, 27, of Oneida was in a blue 2009 Toyota Corolla, which was heading north on Route 365. 

Deputies said that because of "failure to keep right, Little’s vehicle crossed the yellow double-solid center lines into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a white 2022 GMC 3500 pick-up truck traveling south on Route 365, operated by Robert Wilson, 32, of Oneida."

Little was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel. 

According to deputies, "Wilson complained of arm pain and was transported to Oneida Hospital along with his 9-year-old passenger, whose name will not be released due to age, who complained of neck pain."

