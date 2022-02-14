Fatal fire in Gilbertsville

Gilbertsville, N.Y. -- Fire crews responded to a house fire on Maple Street in Gilbertsville on Monday morning.
Louise "Lucinda" Dubben, age 64 of that address was located deceased inside the residence.
Gilbertsville, Morris, Mount Upton, Otego, Sidney, Wells Bridge and Otsego County EMS, all responded to the scene, with West Laurens and West Oneonta fire departments on standby.
The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the New York State Police are leading investigation efforts.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.