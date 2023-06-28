Fatal Morning Car Crash in Madison County

SULLIVAN, N.Y. -- A 9-year-old was killed in a car crash early this morning in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Abdirashid Noor, 53, of Syracuse was trying to pass a line of vehicles when he hit a car operated by Jordan King on Route 31 near Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan.
The child, who was the rear-seat passenger in King’s vehicle, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
"King, Noor, and Noor’s passenger, Gilissa Arnold, a 29-year-old woman from Bridgeport, NY, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash," police say.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.