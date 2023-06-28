 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Fatal Morning Car Crash in Madison County

  • Updated
  • 0
Accident

AP

SULLIVAN, N.Y. -- A 9-year-old was killed in a car crash early this morning in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Abdirashid Noor, 53, of Syracuse was trying to pass a line of vehicles when he hit a car operated by Jordan King on Route 31 near Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. 

The child, who was the rear-seat passenger in King’s vehicle, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

"King, Noor, and Noor’s passenger, Gilissa Arnold, a 29-year-old woman from Bridgeport, NY, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash," police say.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing. 

