Fatal one-car crash in German Flatts

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. - State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that happened on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts.
Police were called to Aney Hill Road around 6:02 Friday evening for a one-vehicle crash.
Police say 48-year-old Trina Graudons was traveling north on Aney Hill Road just south of State Route 167 when she lost control of her vehicle.
Graudons exited the roadway, struck the end of a guide rail, became air born, and struck a utility pole.
Graudons was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Mohawk Fire Department, German Flatts Fire Department, Van Hornsville Fire Department, MOVAC, and Mercy Flight.