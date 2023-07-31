Fatal Vehicle Fire in the Town of German Flatts

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. -- New York State Police in Herkimer responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Warren Road in the Town of German Flatts early Saturday morning.

Troopers said that "further investigation revealed that when the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Altima, crested the top of the hill on Warren Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then exited the roadway, struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on the west shoulder of the road."

Andrew Newman, 31, and Lillian May Pavelka, 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on July 29.

This is all the information being released by State Police at this time.

