Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director.
The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
The Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare General Surgery Residency Program, allows those participating to gain experiences in General Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Inpatient Medicine, Ambulatory Clinics, the Intensive Care Unit as well as other elective opportunities.
“We are ready for a robust first year for this program that will allow residents to try their hand at several different specialties. We have a lot to offer with the Wynn Hospital opening this fall. Becoming a teaching hospital is a priority toward recruiting and retaining doctors in our area," Dr. Khan said.
MVHS has established residencies in many areas and currently has 45 residents. This residency program will begin in July.