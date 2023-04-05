 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Binghamton NY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in New York...

Oneida Creek At Oneida affecting Oneida and Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Oneida Creek At Oneida.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Maxwell Field and the lower portion of E.
Sands Street are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:01 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
this morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

FBI and Army members raided the wrong hotel room during a training exercise and detained a guest inside

Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston raided the wrong hotel room and detained the person inside before realizing their mistake, the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

Members of the FBI and the US Army Special Operations Command who were conducting a training exercise in downtown Boston raided the wrong hotel room and detained the person inside before realizing their mistake, the FBI said in a statement to CNN.

The FBI said its Boston division was helping the military with a training exercise around 10 p.m. Tuesday "to simulate a situation their personnel might encounter in a deployed environment."

"Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player," the FBI said.

"First and foremost, we'd like to extend our deepest apologies to the individual who was affected by the training exercise," USASOC Lt. Col. Mike Burns told CNN.

The exercise was meant to "enhance soldiers' skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments," Burns said, adding the incident is under review.

No one was injured, the FBI said.

The incident took place at the Revere Hotel Boston Common, according to the Boston Police Department. CNN has reached out to the hotel for comment.

A Boston police incident report said officers were called to the hotel around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, and were met by law enforcement agents conducting a training exercise.

Local news reports said the person who was in the hotel room and detained by federal law enforcement is a Delta Air Lines employee.

The Atlanta-based airline told CNN it is looking into the "alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people."

