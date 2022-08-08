Female remains found in Morris

Morris, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play.
The Otsego County District Attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something.
The D.A. says it appears the remains have been there approximately two months.
There are no reports of any local missing women during that time frame.
The D.A. is waiting on DNA results and the final autopsy report.
This is a developing story. NEWSChannel 2 will provide updates as they become available.