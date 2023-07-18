Field Day Event on Friday in Rome

 Skip to main content
ROME, N.Y. -- The Center for Family Life and Recovery plans to host a community Recovery Field Day, encouraging all members of the community to attend.

The CFLR Field Day will take place Friday, July 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pinti Field in Rome, and will include games, face painting, popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, crafts, prizes and more—all for free.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery is an organization that supports people who may be struggling with addiction, mental health, and behavioral issues. They devote their time to providing resources and leadership to help the community improve their understanding and awareness of mental and substance use disorders.

For more information about the Recovery Field Day, call CFLR at 315-733-1709. 

Pinti Field is located at 200 6th St. in Rome. 

