UTICA, NY - Figure skating took center ice in Utica this weekend. The Utica University Nexus Center, along with the Figure Skating Club of Whitestown-Utica, hosted the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating's Northeast Intercollegiate Competition on Saturday and Sunday. 18 universities from across the Northeast, including Hamilton College, participated in the event. The individual skaters were judged for their performances and accumulated points for their team. Among this weekend's competitors was Karen Chen, a student at Cornell University and a silver medalist in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Chen says she and her fellow skaters were very impressed with what the nexus center had to offer. "The moment I set foot through the door, I was like wow. This facility is beautiful, there's 2 rinks, the ice is really nice. The seats, like the bleachers, are comfortable. I've been studying there, and I just, feel like, at home." The top 4 teams from this weekend's competition will join the top 4 teams from the other regionals at the National Intercollegiate Final in mid-April at UCLA.
Figure Skating takes over Utica University Nexus Center
BenKinne
