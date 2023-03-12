 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO
8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to moderate snow moves across the
area on Monday, some rain could mix in for the valleys. The
snow then becomes heavy at times Monday evening through
Tuesday. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible
at times. Northwest winds increase later Tuesday into Tuesday
night which may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Scattered power outages are possible from a combination of the
heavy snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Figure Skating takes over Utica University Nexus Center

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, NY - Figure skating took center ice in Utica this weekend. The Utica University Nexus Center, along with the Figure Skating Club of Whitestown-Utica, hosted the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating's Northeast Intercollegiate Competition on Saturday and Sunday. 18 universities from across the Northeast, including Hamilton College, participated in the event. The individual skaters were judged for their performances and accumulated points for their team. Among this weekend's competitors was Karen Chen, a student at Cornell University and a silver medalist in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Chen says she and her fellow skaters were very impressed with what the nexus center had to offer. "The moment I set foot through the door, I was like wow. This facility is beautiful, there's 2 rinks, the ice is really nice. The seats, like the bleachers, are comfortable. I've been studying there, and I just, feel like, at home." The top 4 teams from this weekend's competition will join the top 4 teams from the other regionals at the National Intercollegiate Final in mid-April at UCLA.

