Find Unclaimed Funds at Boilermaker Expo

UTICA, N.Y. -- State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has returned over $1.5 million every day to those who have unclaimed funds.
There are over 46 million accounts with unclaimed funds valued at $18.4 billion as of last month.
"My office makes every effort to connect New Yorkers with their lost money," DiNapoli said. "By joining and holding events across the state we can help individuals, companies, nonprofits and municipalities check for unclaimed funds and get their money back to them quickly and easily. To date, over $223 million has been returned this year, and we hope to help more New Yorkers in July."
Comptroller staff will attend various events throughout the state, including one here in Utica.
The staff will provide information and assistance to those who have unclaimed funds.
How do you know if you have unclaimed funds in your name?
New Yorkers can access an online database that is administered by the Comptroller's Office or attend an event where Comptroller staff is set up.
What's the source of the money?
Unclaimed funds could have originated from utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks, old investment accounts, insurance claims, stocks and other inactive accounts. Money can be tracked to dates ranging from several decades ago.
With Boilermaker Weekend just a day away, you can continue that Boilermaker excitement by checking to see if you have lost money.
Staff from the Comptroller's Office will be at the Boilermaker Expo on the MVCC Utica Campus July 7 from 12 to 7 p.m. and July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist you find those unclaimed funds.