 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Find Unclaimed Funds at Boilermaker Expo

  • Updated
  • 0
Unclaimed Funds

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has returned over $1.5 million every day to those who have unclaimed funds.

There are over 46 million accounts with unclaimed funds valued at $18.4 billion as of last month.

"My office makes every effort to connect New Yorkers with their lost money," DiNapoli said. "By joining and holding events across the state we can help individuals, companies, nonprofits and municipalities check for unclaimed funds and get their money back to them quickly and easily. To date, over $223 million has been returned this year, and we hope to help more New Yorkers in July."

Comptroller staff will attend various events throughout the state, including one here in Utica.

The staff will provide information and assistance to those who have unclaimed funds.

How do you know if you have unclaimed funds in your name?

New Yorkers can access an online database that is administered by the Comptroller's Office or attend an event where Comptroller staff is set up. 

What's the source of the money?

Unclaimed funds could have originated from utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks, old investment accounts, insurance claims, stocks and other inactive accounts. Money can be tracked to dates ranging from several decades ago.

With Boilermaker Weekend just a day away, you can continue that Boilermaker excitement by checking to see if you have lost money.

Staff from the Comptroller's Office will be at the Boilermaker Expo on the MVCC Utica Campus July 7 from 12 to 7 p.m. and July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist you find those unclaimed funds. 

Tags

Recommended for you