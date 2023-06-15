Fire crews battle a truck fire in Schuyler

Schuyler, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews in Herkimer County were busy Thursday battling a tractor trailer fire on State Route 5 in Schuyler. The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of the Route 5 and the Railroad Street bridge.
Schuyler Fire officials called for assistance from both Ilion and Frankfort Fire Depts.
Construction crews working on the closed Railroad St. bridge opened it temporarily to allow emergency vehicles to proceed to the scene.
No word on any injuries or a possible cause of the fire. The investigation is continuing.