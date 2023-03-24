Chadwicks, N.Y.-- Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Elm Street in Chadwicks. The first calls for the fire came in around 8:30 and fire crews found flames from the second floor. The Willowvale Fire Chief says that the home is vacant and was under renovation when the fire started. The fire was brought under control in under an hour. No injuries were reported. The fire's cause is under investigation.
Fire crews battle house fire in Chadwicks
BenKinne
