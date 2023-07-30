 Skip to main content
Fire Crews Battle Sauquoit House Fire

Paris Hill Rd fire

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire at 9315 Paris Hill Rd.

The fire was called in just before 11:00 Sunday evening. 

This is a developing story; updates will be posted as they become available.