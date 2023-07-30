Fire Crews Battle Sauquoit House Fire

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire at 9315 Paris Hill Rd.

The fire was called in just before 11:00 Sunday evening.

This is a developing story; updates will be posted as they become available.

Utica Firefighter Injured In James Street Fire Seven people are being assisted by the Red Cross and one firefighter was injured in a fire Saturday night on James Street in Utica.

Fire Destroys Annsville Home A late-night fire on Thursday in Annsville destroys a home on Glenmore Road.