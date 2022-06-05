Fire crews respond to barn blaze in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, N.Y. - Cedarville Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire Saturday afternoon.
Crews were dispatched to Spohn Road around 3:30 p.m. where a barn was engulfed in flames and smoke.
Cedarville Fire Chief tells Newschannel2 it took crews four hours to get the fire under control. The chief also says the barn is a total loss.
No animals were hurt. No injuries have been reported.
Schuyler Lake, Springfield, Richfield Springs, and multiple fire departments responded for mutual aid.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.