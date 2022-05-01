Fire crews respond to fully-involved house fire

FORESTPORT, N.Y. - Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Remsen that engulfed a home and a boat Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called to Lake Shore Drive near Kayuta lake around 4:15 p.m. Forestport Fire Chief Kody Smith said when they arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had spread to a boat next to the home.
Oneida County Deputy Coordinator, Remsen, Woodgate, and Stittville fire department were called in for mutual aid.
Smith said no one was inside the home or present during the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but Smith said they're looking into a possible electric malfunction.
This is a developing story.