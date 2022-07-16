Fire crews respond to garage fire during banquet to honor them

WESTERN, NY (WTKV) - Town of Western Volunteer Fire Department members responded to a fire Saturday afternoon a little after 4pm.
The garage fire at 974 River Road was fueled by plywood and asphalt shingles according to Town of Western Fire Chief Mike Anania. The garage is destroyed according to the fire chief, but luckily no one was hurt.
Assistance came from Lee Center Fire Department and Lake Delta Fire Department for the fire.
While crews were responding to the fire, they were preparing to hold their annual installation banquet. The banquet was held at Woods Valley Ski area to accommodate residents of Westernville impacted by the EF-1 tornado that struck the hamlet July 8, 2021.
Fire crews were called out at least three more times during the dinner to respond to emergencies.
During the dinner, State Senator Joseph Griffo, (R)- 47th district, and NYS Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R) - 118th district, thanked the firefighters for their efforts during the tornado cleanup.
The fire chief thanked the more than a dozen neighboring fire departments that stepped up to help the Town of Western Volunteer Fire Department with the cleanup and coordination during the tornado cleanup last summer.
Anania sais the state, the county, and neighboring municipalities also stepped up to assist in the many days after the tornado tore through the hamlet of Westernville.
Tree removal was not covered by insurance for residents. Anania said it is estimated the volunteers who worked to remove trees that were taken down in the tornado may have saved residents a collective $200,000.
Also present at the banquet, Dyann Nashton, Foundation Community Liaison at Griffin Charitable Foundation. The Griffin Foundation made a generous donation to assist residents with the aftermath of the tornado.
One year later, there is still some work to do and the landscape looks different, but residents were filled with hope and gratitude at the event to honor those who helped them.