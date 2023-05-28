Fire crews respond to house fire along Route 46 in Boonville

BOONVILLE, NY (WKTV) - Several fire departments responded to a fire in Boonville early Sunday morning.
The fire started just before 6 a.m. along State Route 46 in Boonville in the area of Mineral Springs Roads and Jackson Hill Road according to Oneida County 911 dispatch records.
Fire crews were on scene for at least two hours.
According to Constableville Fire's Facebook page, Boonville, Constableville and Town of Western Fire Departments responded.
They say it can be a challenge for volunteer fire agencies to get the manpower needed for calls on a holiday weekend.