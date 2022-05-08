Fire crews respond to two-story house fire

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. - Clayville fire crews responded to a structure fire on Church road around 6:16 Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from behind the home. New Hartford, Sauquoit, and multiple fire departments were called in for mutual aid.
The fire chief tells NewsChannel 2 that everyone inside the residence evacuated before crews arrived.
The chief says the house suffered significant smoke, water, and fire damage. Mutual aid crews assisted with opening up, salvage, overhaul, and scene clean up.
Four people are displaced tonight due to the fire but the chief says they will be able to return back to the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.