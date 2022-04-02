Fire destroys portion of Main Street in Worcester

WORCESTER, NY (WKTV) - Flames ripped through Main Street in Worcester early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Main Street around 2:30 am.

According to the Otsego County Emergency Coordinator, there is a boil water advisory for all residents in the Village of Worcester until further notice.

Highway 7, which is Main Street in Worcester, is closed to traffic from Church Street to Hollenbeck Road.

Several fire companies are assisting the Worcester Fire Department. The state fire investigator has been called in to assist with the investigation.

We are waiting to learn more about any injuries from the fire.

The building that was engulfed in flames is behind Citizen's Bank. It appears a food market and an antique store were lost to the flames.

Back on May 2, 1994, one of the largest fires in Worcester's history before Saturday morning's fire, happened on the south side of Main Street at what was then the vacant Village Inn. That fire destroyed the Village Inn and Wheeler's Pharmacy and damaged the Worcester Historical Society and Country Boy Realty.