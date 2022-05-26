Fire destroys vacant former 'Three Corners Inn' in Lee

LEE, N.Y. - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the vacant former Three Corners Inn in the Town of Lee early Thursday morning.
Smoke and flames were reported around 1:40 a.m. Thursday at the former inn on Capron Road, near the intersection of Streun Road, in the Town of Lee.
According to the Lee Center fire chief, the building collapsed after crews spent some time on-scene battling the fire.
No injuries are reported.
Fire agencies from Lee Center, Lake Delta, and West Leyden responded.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was on-scene early Thursday and will release more information once the fire investigation is complete.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This developing story will be updated as more details are released.