Fire on Park Ave. in Utica, 1 Person Hospitalized

UTICA, N.Y. -- One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and burns after a fire broke out at a home on Park Avenue in Utica tonight.
Another person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and burns.
The call for the fire came in just before 6:30 p.m.
The fire was quickly put out. Crews are still on the scene.
Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll said that early investigations show that the fire may have started on the first floor.
The fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. We'll have more as it becomes available.