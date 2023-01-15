Fire on Willowvale Avenue under investigation

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - Fire crews were on the scene for more than two hours getting a house fire on Willowvale Avenue in New Hartford under control Saturday night.
The fire started at about 8:15 Saturday night at 9234 Willowvale Ave.
Crews from New Hartford, Clayville, and Sauquoit Fire Departments, as well as an ambulance from Edwards Ambulance responded to the fire.
They fought the fire from inside.
The fire was under control about two hours later, but crews remained on the scene into the late-night hours for overhaul operations.
Yorkville Fire responded to the scene as well and other departments were put on standby.
Currently, the cause of the fire is undetermined.