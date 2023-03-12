Fire prevention: Check smoke detectors when we change the clock

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is urging everyone to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at that time.
Homeowners with alarms that have sealed, non-removable batteries should test the alarms to see if they are functional and check their expiration dates.
Alarms equipped with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced and then test the alarm.
New York State currently leads the nation in home fire deaths, with 36 deaths in the first two months of 2023.
In an emergency, working smoke detectors are a resident’s first line of defense and can give people critical time to escape. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms or in homes lacking smoke alarms.