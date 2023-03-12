 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware
and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy wet snow and gusty winds could cause
scattered to numerous power outages. The highest snow amounts
will likely be over the higher elevations along and east of
interstate 81 and especially over the Catskills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Fire prevention: Check smoke detectors when we change the clock

FASNY on fire safety and prevention with smoke detectors

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is urging everyone to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors at that time.

Homeowners with alarms that have sealed, non-removable batteries should test the alarms to see if they are functional and check their expiration dates.

Alarms equipped with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced and then test the alarm. 

New York State currently leads the nation in home fire deaths, with 36 deaths in the first two months of 2023.

In an emergency, working smoke detectors are a resident’s first line of defense and can give people critical time to escape. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms or in homes lacking smoke alarms. 

 

