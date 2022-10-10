Fire prevention week stresses importance of home escape plans

UTICA, N.Y.-- In a house fire, you may only have seconds to escape. That's why the theme for this year's National Fire Prevention week stresses the importance of having a home fire escape plan and practicing it.
According to Joe Puleo, training captain with the Utica Fire Department "just like any sports team or anything that you do. If you do something over and over again, it becomes muscle memory. So, if you practice your fire escape or your fire drills with your kids and your family, if it really does happen, you don't have to think, you just know where to go."
According to the NFPA, one-third of American households made an estimate that they would have at least six minutes before a fire in their home would become life-threatening. The time available is often less.
"With the statistic of that being six minutes, it is concerning because the real statistic is that fire does grow. Every 60 seconds it doubles in size. it’s not 6 minutes, it’s more like one or two" Puleo says.
So, what information should these escape plans include?
"You could do it with a piece of paper and a pencil and draw the floorplan of your house. Mark your exists. Whether it’s the front door or back door. Or if you're on the second floor, if there’s a fire escape or window or someplace you would go to in case of a real fire in your house *butted to* and you always have a meeting place in front of the building. For example, when I practice with my kids the meeting place is always in front of our house by a tree" Puleo recommends.
The NFPA offers tons of resources on its website like this grid so you can make your own home escape plan.