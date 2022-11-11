Firefighters Association gives tips on preventing home cooking fires before holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With this year's holidays quickly approaching, the Firefighters Association of New York State (FASNY), is giving tips to the public on how to prevent home cooking fires.
“Our state’s volunteer firefighters hope that all New Yorkers have a safe and happy holiday. When preparing your Thanksgiving feast and other upcoming holiday meals, remember to take important safety precautions, such as not leaving your cooking unattended. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires that can easily be prevented,” FASNY President, Edward Tase, Jr. said.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving leads in home cooking fires. The second-highest day was Christmas. They say following some safe cooking practices this holiday season will help prevent a fire.
FASNY and the National Fire Protection Agency Provided the following tips:
- Remain in the kitchen while cooking at all times.
- Most cooking fires involve the stovetop, so keep anything that can catch fire away from it, and turn off the stove when you leave the kitchen, even if it’s for “just a second.”
- If you’re simmering, boiling, baking or roasting food, check it regularly and use a timer.
- For homes with children, have the kids remain outside the kitchen area while food is being prepared. Pets should also be kept out of the kitchen while cooking.
- Make sure your smoke detectors are functioning by pressing the “test” button.
- Clothing ignitions lead to approximately 16% of home cooking fire deaths. It is important to wear short, close-fitting, or tightly rolled sleeves as loose clothing can dangle onto stove burners or gas flames and catch fire. Keep the cooking area clean and combustible materials away from your stove top: built-up grease as well as oven mitts, food packaging, wooden utensils, towels, curtains and other materials on or near the stove can catch fire.
- Deep-frying turkeys is extremely dangerous, especially when done without care.
- If a turkey fryer must be used, follow these tips
- Turkey fryers can easily tip over spilling hot oil across a large area. Use your turkey fryer only outdoors on a sturdy, level surface that is well away from things that can burn.
- Make sure to have a “3-foot kid- and pet-free zone” around your turkey fryer to protect against burn injuries.
- An overfilled cooking pot will cause oil to spill over when the turkey is placed inside. Determine the correct amount of oil needed by first placing the turkey in the pot with water.
- A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before you fry it.
- Turkey fryers can easily overheat and start a fire. Check the temperature often with a cooking thermometer so the oil won’t overheat.
- The pot, lid, and handles of a turkey fryer can get dangerously hot and cause burn injuries. Use long, insulated cooking gloves that protect your hands and arms when you handle these items.