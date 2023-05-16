 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York Wednesday
afternoon.

Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Firefighters battle forest fire in Forestport

Woodgate Fire

Forestport, N.Y. -- It took just over 20 seconds for a small fire to spread to an acre on Route 28 in Forestport on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a wooded area just after 4:00 p.m. Woodgate fire chief Anthony Sege tells NEWSChannel 2 the wind spread the fire so fast, he had never seen anything like it in his 42 years in service.

Firefighters and volunteers along with State Police and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control responded and were able to get the fire under control in just over two hours.

No one was hurt. According to the chief, just under three acres of foliage was burned.

Photo Courtesy: NYSP UAS Unit

