Firefighters battle forest fire in Forestport

Forestport, N.Y. -- It took just over 20 seconds for a small fire to spread to an acre on Route 28 in Forestport on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to a wooded area just after 4:00 p.m. Woodgate fire chief Anthony Sege tells NEWSChannel 2 the wind spread the fire so fast, he had never seen anything like it in his 42 years in service.
Firefighters and volunteers along with State Police and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control responded and were able to get the fire under control in just over two hours.
No one was hurt. According to the chief, just under three acres of foliage was burned.
Photo Courtesy: NYSP UAS Unit