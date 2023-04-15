Utica, N.Y.--Firefighters from Utica, Marcy, and Yorkville responded to the fire just after 1:00 this afternoon. That fire scorched a large area near the train tracks. No buildings were damaged by that fire; however, rail traffic did have to be shut down while the fire was being contained. Deputy fire chief John Kelly says that the cause of the fire is unknown.
Firefighters battle Oriskany Street brush fire
BenKinne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today