Firefighters battle Oriskany Street brush fire

  • 0
Brush Fire

Utica, N.Y.--Firefighters from Utica, Marcy, and Yorkville responded to the fire just after 1:00 this afternoon. That fire scorched a large area near the train tracks. No buildings were damaged by that fire; however, rail traffic did have to be shut down while the fire was being contained. Deputy fire chief John Kelly says that the cause of the fire is unknown.

