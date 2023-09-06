 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters Battle Storage Unit Fire in Frankfort Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Blue Storage Unit Fire

FRANKFORT CENTER, N.Y. -- Firefighters from multiple fire companies battled a fire at the Big Blue Self Storage site on Bleecker Street on Wednesday evening.

The call came in just before 6:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, heavy flames and smoke were coming out of, what appeared to be, an outbuilding near the storage units.

Heavy, thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

The section of Bleecker Street between Ferguson Road and Industrial Park Drive was closed while crews battle the fire.

No word on a cause or if any storage units were damaged.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Recommended for you