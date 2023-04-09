 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle Taylor Ave fire

Taylor Ave Fire

Utica, N.Y.-- Firefighters in Utica were battling a fire on Taylor Avenue in Utica. The first call for the fire came in at 6:00 Sunday evening. Smoke from the fire was visible around Utica, including from the CABVI Tower Cam. We have a photographer on scene. We'll have updates tonight on NewsChannel 2 at 11.

