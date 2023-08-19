Firematics 2023 Celebration

UTICA, N.Y. -- From Buffalo to Long Island, a huge part of every year is the coveted Firematics championship.
For the past 35 years, fire departments have made their way out to a racetrack to compete in a series of challenges and races, and this year they're back at the Deerfield racetrack for the first time since 2018.
They held competitions like foot races including three-man ladder, "bucket brigade," and a ton of motorized challenges.
Also at the event was a former racing fire department know as Saint James which created the Wildcats association; A not-for-profit that runs a fundraiser during the championship.
Representing them was Lenny Gombert, the Vice President of the Association. Gombert said this year they are donating to FASNY.
"We've given it to various different department for different causes, people getting sick, what have you," Gombert said. "This year we didn't have anything really step out in front of us, so we thought of the Firemans home. That's always a great place to donate.
If you were interested in this event, then you might be interested in the parade following on August 20th. It's set to start at 1 p.m. on Trenton Road in Utica.