First Campgrounds Day at Verona Beach State Park—A Way to 'Clean Up, Beautify and Enhance Campgrounds'

VERONA, N.Y. -- It's a way to give back to the campground you love.
"Hosted by Parks & Trails New York, State Parks, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, this event provides New Yorkers the opportunity to clean up, beautify, and enhance campgrounds across the state," the Parks and Trails website states.
The inaugural Campgrounds Day event is similar to I Love My Park Day, which is another cleanup day.
"The Love Our NY Lands campaign, launched in 2020 by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and New York State Parks, encourages all users of state-owned lands to recognize that these lands belong to ALL of us, our families, and our neighbors, and we all need to take care of them," according to the website.
Verona Beach State Park is joining the state-wide Campgrounds Day event.
Verona Beach officials said that those taking part in Campgrounds Day can help clean up the shoreline and rake ditches. Tools will be provided.
They recommend bringing water for the summer day.
Those interested in helping out at Verona Beach State Park with this clean up initiative should register at this link.
Campgrounds Day at Verona Beach State Park takes place Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.