Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Friday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

First DRI Open House held in Clinton

The Clinton Chamber of Commerce held an open house for a downtown revitalization project earlier this evening. This was the first open house done so far, and the community was able to browse an overview of the DRI program, provide important input on their vision for the project, and ask questions about the initiative.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative awards 10 million dollars in state funding to New York Communities to foster the development of vibrant downtowns across the state and aims to fund public, private, and non-profit projects within a designated downtown area. The area included covers Clinton and Kirkland.

If you would like to submit proposal, download a submission form from www.clintonkirklanddri.com/opencall, and either mail or deliver it to the Village Clerk’s Office at Lumbard Hall, send it via email. The deadline is July 10th.

