First DRI Open House held in Clinton

The Clinton Chamber of Commerce held an open house for a downtown revitalization project earlier this evening. This was the first open house done so far, and the community was able to browse an overview of the DRI program, provide important input on their vision for the project, and ask questions about the initiative.
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative awards 10 million dollars in state funding to New York Communities to foster the development of vibrant downtowns across the state and aims to fund public, private, and non-profit projects within a designated downtown area. The area included covers Clinton and Kirkland.
If you would like to submit proposal, download a submission form from www.clintonkirklanddri.com/opencall, and either mail or deliver it to the Village Clerk’s Office at Lumbard Hall, send it via email. The deadline is July 10th.