First female firefighter with Rome department, to be honored at women's business week

ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
She wasn't always a firefighter, though. After eight years of education and an unsuccessful job experience, Stacio says she asked for a sign.
"That same day I found a car parked on the side of the road so I happened to be there at the right place, right time and rescued a woman. And it gave me a great feeling" Stasio said.
After this experience, Stasio said she went down to the fire department and applied. It was a long, five-year journey. She pushed through an agility test that she had to take more than once as well as severe test anxiety.
Stasio said overcoming all these obstacles was achievement enough and being the first woman to do it was just "icing on the cake."
Stasio will be recognized at the congressional candidate's forum in October as part of national business women's week.