Richfield Springs, N.Y.-- While many area lakes, ponds and rivers may have ice on them, it's still not a good idea to venture out just yet, especially with a New Year's weekend warmup. According to Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones, never trust ice that's covered in snow. According to Jones, "stay close to shore initially when you go out there. Try to travel with somebody that's more experienced. Let someone know that you are going out on the ice, and when they expect you to return. Try to wear something that's bright in color, and as silly as it may sound even for experienced ice-goers is take a flotation device." Ice on Canadarago Lake isn't expected to get thick enough to fish on for at least a couple more weeks, and that's if the weather drops below freezing.
First responders warn of thin ice on area waterways
BenKinne
