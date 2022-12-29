First sales of legal, regulated cannabis in NYS history

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, the first sales of legal, regulated cannabis in the state's history, which occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co.
The company is the largest minority-controlled and community-based HIV/AIDS service organization in the nation. Housing Works is based in New York City and operates a range of direct and support services for those living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, those formerly incarcerated and those with justice involvement. They also have charitable storefronts.
"The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York's cannabis industry. Today is only the beginning, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, equitable and inclusive industry we are now building," Hochul said.
Housing Works Cannabis Co, located at 750 Broadway in Manhattan is currently open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More dispensaries are expected to follow now that all 36 adult-use retail licenses have been issued.