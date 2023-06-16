First-Time Camper Program Returns, Still Time to Register

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the return of a free program to help New Yorkers enjoy the great outdoors.
The First-Time Camper Program is for families in New York who have never camped before.
First timers can register for a stocked campsite at a select DEC-operated campground for a weekend in the summer.
“The First-Time Camper Program has successfully introduced New Yorkers to the great outdoors for several years, introducing 350 novice campers to outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, boating, and birding. DEC’s knowledgeable and experienced Camping Ambassadors are ready to assist first-time campers with every facet of their adventure to ensure a good time is had by all," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
Those interested in the program have until June 23 to sign up. To do that, campers can enter a lottery by clicking here.
Campers can pick the following spots when they enter the lottery:
- North South Lake Campground (Catskills) – July 7-9
- Ausable Point Campground (Adirondacks) – July 14-16
- Luzerne Campground (Adirondacks) – July 21-23
- Cranberry Lake Campground (Adirondacks) – July 28-30
- Nicks Lake Campground (Adirondacks) – August 4-6
- Frontier Town Campground (Adirondacks) – August 11-13
- Kenneth L. Wilson Campground (Catskills) – August 18-20
- Mongaup Pond Campground (Catskills) – August 25-27
"Participating campers will be provided with a tent for their camping party, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp chairs, a lantern, and firewood. A Camping Ambassador will meet participants at the campsite and help them get their camp set up with a ‘Camping 101’ lesson. Bathrooms and hot showers are a short walk from the campsites. To make the weekend getaway even more enjoyable, campers will have an opportunity to learn from experts about how to fish, hike, bird watch, paddle and more, all while having fun and making memories that last forever," a press release stated.
More information on the program can be found here.