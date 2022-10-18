First tournament scheduled as Nexus Center nears completion

Utica, N.Y.-- With the completion of the nexus center just a few weeks away, tournaments are already booked for the facility. The first tournament that's on the schedule provides a quick turnaround time from the building's completion date on November 4th.
According to Carl Anesse, Chairman of the Upper Mohawk Valley Auditorium Authority, "the first tournament is scheduled for November 11th, a very quick turn around."
The facility, which will have three ice rinks which can be transformed into turf fields and basketball courts, will be a one-of-a-kind building in the northeast.
Anesse explained "there's a big need for it in the northeast. Our 2nd tournament in November will have teams from around the country."
According to Anesse, the facility has tournaments booked through May, 2023. This will all have a major economic impact on the downtown economy.
"We're looking at between a $26 and $32 million spinoff in economic impact every year. Between sales tax, hotel tax, it's going to be very beneficial to the economy." Anesse said
The finish line is in sight for the arena and every day another part is completed, bringing the nexus center closer and closer to being ready to host events.
"We walk through the building at night after the contractor leaves, you walk around and say 'Oh my gosh we're never going to make it.' You walk through the next day to see what they accomplished the day before and you're at ease saying, oh they’ve got this, you know, it's going to happen." Anesse explained