First woman to command NY Air National Guard promoted to major general

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the promotion of Denise Donnell who is the first woman to command the New York Air National Guard, to the two-star rank of major general.
Donnell has many accomplishments including being the first woman to command one of the New York Air National Guard's, five flying wings and is one of five women to attain the major general rank within the state's National Guard.
During a ceremony Friday afternoon, Hochul appointed Donnell as commander of the 5,800 Airmen of the nation's largest Air Guard.
"I'm thrilled to celebrate Major General Donnell's historic achievements and her continued dedication to our state. New York is so fortunate to have individuals such as Major General Donnell who are willing to devote their careers to public service, answer the call and put themselves in harm's way to help their fellow New Yorkers and serve their country," Hochul said.
The New York Air National Guard Members under Major General Donnell's command, respond to disasters in the state and conduct missions overseas.