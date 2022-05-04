Five organizations recognized at inaugural MV GEAR awards

Utica, N.Y. -- The inaugural Mohawk Valley GEAR Awards were held at Trackside in Utica on Wednesday evening.
GEAR stands for growth, energy, and revitalization.
The Central New York Business Journal honored five businesses: Bagg’s Square Brewing Company, Feldmeier Equipment, Hale Transportation, Mohawk Valley EDGE, and the Oneida Indian Nation.
Jill Allen, Director of BizEventz, Inc. says these organizations range in size and scope, yet all have contributed to the reimagining of the Mohawk Valley region.
"They all earned the award because of the great things they are doing to help make the Mohawk Valley a better place. Whether its the night life, whether its transportation, tourism, capital investments or bringing other businesses together, they have all contributed significantly."