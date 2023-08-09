Flooding at Ta-Ga-Soke Campgrounds in Blossvale

BLOSSVALE, N.Y. -- Eyes were on Fish Creek in Blossvale as water levels rose due to heavy rains.
Parts of the Ta-Ga-Soke Campgrounds on Higginsville Road were under water last night.
Some areas of the campground are still flooded.
It has been reported that water is starting to recede in spots.
A person who camps at Ta-Ga-Soke said that when waters started to rise, campers helped each other get their trailers to safety.
The camper also said that it's not the first time flood waters have made their way to the grounds.
The campground is still open; the flooded spots are not in use.
