Flooding Damage Causes Suspension of Amtrak Services Between Albany and NYC

NEW YORK -- Amtrak services between Albany and New York City have been temporally suspended due to damage caused by flooding on Metro-North Railroads.
Metro-North service is also suspended between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie, which is used to transport passengers from the Rensselaer station to Penn Station in Manhattan.
Amtrak has stated they are not providing other forms of transportation for passengers, but will reaccommodate them to trains on another day or with similar times. Customers with affected trains can also cancel their trip with no cancellation fees and get a full refund.
The damage was caused by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that occurred all across Upstate New York.
Metro-North posted photos to twitter Monday showing the Wassaic Branch and the Hudson line north of Croton-Harmon completely washed out and damaged.
Metro-North has announced a partial restoration of train services on the Hudson line between Grand Central Terminal and Peekskill beginning Tuesday morning.
