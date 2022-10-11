Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, Millpond Pavilion complete

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard will dedicate their new Millpond Pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The pavilion completes the Millpond boardwalk project started back in 2005. It will showcase a revolving exhibit from the Mill’s collection of agriculture and milling apparatus along with antique engines.
“We are so excited to finally complete this project which will enable more access to the Millpond while providing improved access for people with disabilities.” Owner of the Mill, Bill Michaels said.
The pavilion will be dedicated to Barbara Ann Michaels, Bill’s mother. Barbara was a dynamic leader and highly involved with the growth of the county and regional Tourism Industry in the 1980s and 90s.
The ribbon cutting will start at 10 a.m. and is free to the public.