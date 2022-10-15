Fly Creek Cider Mill dedicates new pavilion

FLY CREEK, NY - The Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard dedicated their new Millpond Pavilion with a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
The boardwalk and pavilion allows more access to the millpond and includes a handicap accessible ramp for people with disabilities. The pavilion will showcase a revolving exhibit from the mill's collection of agriculture and milling apparatus, along with some antique engines.
The pavilion was dedicated to Barbara Ann Michaels. She was very instrumental in the growth of the Otsego County regional tourism industry during the 1980's and 90's. She also happens to be the mother of Fly Creek Cider Mill owner Bill Michaels.
"This project started in 2005, and now we've completed it with a full wraparound so visitors can stroll along the mill pond, feed the ducks and enjoy our scenery here in Fly Creek".
The Fly Creek Cider Mill is open daily from 9am to 6 pm. It closes for the season December 11th.